The Baahubali Day has finally arrived. The mother of all questions – ‘Why Katappa Killed Baahubali’ will finally be answered. Baahubali 2 : The Conclusion has taken the highest occupancy ever in the History of Indian Cinema.

The film has opened to around 95% occupancy across the country in the morning shows itself. It’s insane, crazy and HUGE! Friday shows in major circuits are housefull. In fact there are hardly any seats left for the late morning shows.

A record has already been set in its advance booking process, what with business coming to 36 crores in just 24 hours.

With more 6500 screens across the country, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is expected to create new benchmarks and shatter many box office records. Since the 1st part, Baahubali: The Beginning has collected around 419 crores, only in India (All Languages), the second part is expected to collect minimum 525 crores.

The biggest achievement for this film, is that it has got this kind of response despite being a Non-Bollywood film. It can become the biggest Non-Holiday opener of all time and that being an Hindi dubbed version.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has already shattered the records of Dangal and Sultan‘s Advance Booking sales.

The craze down south is unimaginable as it is almost running housefull everywhere. Prabhas is being hailed as Rajinikanth in some parts of the region in South.

Till yesterday, Baahubali 2, the film has already raked in Rs 19 crores in the US only from advance bookings! The distribution company has further revealed that the advance ticket sales have already topped the list of the highest grossing Indian film (of any language) on its opening day! They have disclosed the figures officially, saying that tickets for the magnum opus are being sold at $100,000 (Rs 64 lakhs) every hour!

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film also features Rana Dagubatti, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Nassar in key roles.