It was Aamir Khan’s Ghajini [2008], 3 Idiots [2009] and then PK [2014] which founded the 100 Crore, 200 Crore and then 300 Crore Club. Now SS Rajamouli and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 [Hindi] is the founding father of the 400 Crore Club. Though it took just a year for the 100 Crore Club to lead to the 200 Crore Club, the wait for the 300 Crore Club was much longer as it took 5 more years before Aamir Khan struck again. Now Baahubali 2 [Hindi] has managed to reduce this gap to less than 3 years as the 400 Crore Club has been formed just 40 months after the inauguration of the 300 Crore Club.

On its third Friday, the film collected 10 crore* more and with this the collections now stand at 400.25 crore*. While it is a given that 450 crore would be crossed in a jiffy and 475 crore would be a definite total too, the countdown has now begun for the 500 Crore Club to be inaugurated as well. If that indeed happens, it would be the first time ever in the history of Bollywood that there would be a gap of a couple of centuries between the last and the new record.

The competition from new releases hasn’t made any difference to Baahubali 2 [Hindi] as it has marched on pretty undeterred. Moreover, the trend is only going to elevate further between today and tomorrow as terrific numbers would be on display all over again. Badrinath Ki Dulhania had its first weekend of 43.05 crore and it won’t be surprising if Baahubali 2 [Hindi] manages to almost equate that in its third weekend as well.

This one has indeed turned out to be a Baahubsuter!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder