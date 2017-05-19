Baahubali 2 (Hindi) Makes Over 411% Profit At The Box Office

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (All Versions) has crossed the 1500 crore mark today at the worldwide box office. It has become the 1st Indian film to achieve this milestone.

Coming to its Hindi version Baahubali 2 has shattered box office records of many Bollywood biggies and became the Highest Hindi grosser ever. The magnum opus, which was acquired on the moderate cost of 90 crores including promotion cost, has collected 460.75 crores at the domestic market. It has made a humungous profit of 370.75 crores which takes its profit percentage to 411.94%.

The film, featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in over 6500 screens across India, and in 9000 plus screens worldwide.

Film director S.S. Rajamouli says the character of Baahubali from his hit franchise was written only for southern star Prabhas, whose performance has been lauded.

Reminiscing about the conception of “Baahubali“, Rajamouli said, “We (Prabhas and I) worked on a film 10 years before this and we have been close friends. We would chat for hours and hours together deep into the night, just not about ‘Baahubali‘, but different aspects of filmmaking, the philosophy of filmmaking.”

“We strike a chord with each other, we understand each other very well and he knew that I had a burning desire to make a war film and he was game for it.”

Rajamouli said Prabhas kept himself free for over three years for the film.

“In fact, he was so much into it, when I asked for his dates for one and half year for this film, he laughed and said you can never make this film in one and half years and he kept himself free for three and half years. In the end, it took five years to make it and he was there for us,” Rajamouli said.

The film is produced under the banner of Arka Mediaworks.