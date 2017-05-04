In the recent years, other than a couple of triple centuries [Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan], Salman Khan has also scored a couple of double centuries [Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo]. With the release of Baahubali 2 [Hindi], each of these records is now in line to be surpassed.

First one to go is Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, what with its lifetime total of 210 crore been surpassed by the SS Rajamouli directed war drama in just 6 days. The film, after collecting 24 crore* more on Wednesday, now stands at 221 crore*. There is already a huge lead that the film has taken over the Salman Khan starrer and next in line is Kick [232 crore].

Both these double century records would be overtaken by Baahubali 2 [Hindi] in just one week and that shows the kind of strength that the film has managed to pull through. As a matter of fact, this is great news for Salman and the other Khans since it shows the power and reach of quintessential Hindi film when made for all segments of the audiences, hyped and pitched well, marketed impressively and released tremendously. Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh are of course far more popular on a pan-India basis when compared to Prabhas (who has been terrific in both instalments of Baahubali) and have a field wide open.

Of course, all of this also means that a film indeed needs to be an event affair to catch the fancy of audiences. It needs to have all the big screen ‘masala’ to it, boast of wide screen campus and entice audiences well enough to drop the whole idea of catching a film on mobiles/laptops or a pirated version and instead head to theaters. Baahubali 2 has managed to do that in a big way and now it is upon Bollywood to leverage from this as a case study and make it large in years to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

