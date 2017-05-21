Baahubali 2 (All Versions) Grosses Over 1538 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Prabhas and Rana Dagubatti starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has continued set more benchmarks at the global box office.

After crossing the 1500 crore benchmark, the film is now heading towards the 1600 crore mark.

So far the magnum opus has grossed 1256 crores (nett. 973 crores) in India and 282 crores at the overseas box office.

Baahubali 2 (All Versions) now stands with the worldwide total of 1538 crores. The film is racing towards the 1000 crore mark nett in India, while its Hindi version which currently stands around 470 crores is now heading towards the 500 crore milestone.

While there are pirated copies of the movie floating around, the visual brilliance and significance of the film have compelled people to head to the cinema halls to watch the movie; not once but twice and thrice. Running in 4K in Dolby Atmos, the sounds and scenes of the film can only be enjoyed on 70mm and the audience has understood this quite clearly.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who recently watched the film, has been swept over by the south magnum opus. He is in total awe of S.S Rajamouli’s creation as he tweeted, “‘Baahubali’. OMFG”.

Even SRK said, recently, that the success of a movie like “Baahubali” is an example of how there’s no glory without guts. “I saw ‘Baahubali’ part one. Unfortunately, I have not seen part two yet. It’s an extremely inspiring film and I think it holds true for part two as well. Not just the success with numbers but the vision, just the thought… No guts, no glory… and ‘Baahubali’ stands for that,” said Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film is about the warring battle between them for the ownership of an ancient kingdom. Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj played pivotal roles in the film.