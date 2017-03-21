Here’s Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor’s career analysis and her Top 10 Highest Grossing films of All Time. The 31-year old actress has one 200 crore film (Prem Ratan Dhan Payo) opposite Salman Khan and one 100 crore film (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag) opposite Farhan Akhtar.

The actress has received praises for her performances in films like Delhi 6, I Hate Luv Storys and Saawariya, thought none of the films could garner great business at the Box Office.

But her last solo release Neerja not just garnered critical acclaim, but also turned out to be a super hit at the box office. The film grossed over 134 crores worldwide and went on to become one of the most profitable films of 2016. (Read: – Neerja makes 260% profit)

Sonam Kapoor received Filmfare Award Best Actress (Critics) for her portrayal of Flight Attendant Neerja Bhanot in the film. (Read: Filmfare Awards 2017 Winners)

During the success party of Neerja, Sonam said that her best is yet to come. In an interview she said, “I got similar response during Raanjhanaa. I have a long way to go. I have a lot to learn. I hope and pray that this is not my best yet. I want my best to be much later because otherwise then there will be a crescendo.”

The actress shared her experience of portraying this challenging character and said, “When I started shooting for the film, I never thought Neerja is someone else because if I would have thought that, I would have never done justice to the role. It was more of a catharsis for me. I was always thinking ‘How would I have responded in such situation’. There are certain things which she stood for and I also imbibe them.”

Sonam Kapoor currently has 3 big projects in her kitty, which are Veere Di Wedding along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, PadMan along Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dutt Biopic which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.