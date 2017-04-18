WOAH! Prabhas To Play Triple Role In Baahubali 2

Baahubali: The Conclusion is one of the most anticipated movie of this year. Before the release of the movie, an interesting update has been doing the rounds in the industry.

As per reports in DNA, Prabhas will be seen essaying not one or two but three roles. Yes, you heard us right! A source told the daily, that apart from playing the father-son role of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali, the actor is playing another character, which is Dharmendra Baahubali. He is the grandfather of Mahendra Baahubali. The source further added, “It’s being kept as a big surprise.”

Baahubali: The Beginning has made South actor Prabhas a star across India and has increased his female fan following by at least ten times in North India circuit too!

The highly anticipated trailer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion received over a 100 million views across four languages. It has become the most viewed Indian film trailer on video sharing site YouTube. Despite an early leak, the film’s trailer was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on March 16. In no time, the trailer went viral online.

Baahubali: The Conclusion’s runtime is reportedly 2 hours 50 minutes, which makes it an almost 3-hour-long movie.

The film has recently been in the news as the movie is facing a protest from pro-Kannada groups which has demanded Sathyaraj to apologize for his remarks on Kannadigas during the Cauvery row.

Produced by ARKA entertainment and directed by S.S Rajamouli, the magnum opus features Prabhas in the title role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

The film will release worldwide in IMAX on April 28. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will release over 6500 screens across India, which makes it the first film to have such a big release in the history of cinema.