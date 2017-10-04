There are no qualms that Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt make for a perfect onscreen pair. Their films together are a testimony to the fact that the duo compliments each other’s energy and make for a visually compelling pair on the big screen.

Both Varun and Alia came together to shoot for an ad and boy, are we smitten?

Varun seems to have donned a cowboy look while Alia looks pretty in a red cold shoulder dress. Seeing them pose romantically, we couldn’t help but wish for them to star in yet another movie together.

The actors have shared a photograph on social media announcing their next project together which has been directed by Punit Malhotra, who previously helmed films like I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

Well, this picture has made us all curious and we are too wondering if this still is from their next film together or an advertisement. Guess we’ll have to wait for a confirmation on the same from the actors themselves. Till then, see the picture posted by Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan here:

Are you ready for some #Varia feels?😍 @varundvn @aliaabhatt @punitdmalhotra @dharma2pointo A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Back on set with #dharma and @aliaabhatt. 4.0 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:57am PDT



Varun and Alia made their Bollywood debut together and went on to give hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The two are currently one of the most consistent and bankable actors in the industry.

On the work front, Varun is busy absorbing the humungous response his last release Judwaa 2 has received. He has also begun prep for his upcoming movie, October which is being helmed by Shoojit Sircar and also marks the debut of Banita Sandhu.

Alia recently wrapped the Kashmir schedule of her upcoming movie, Raazi which is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vicky Kaushal. Raazi is slated to release on May 11, 2018.