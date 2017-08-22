Last week saw the release of the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Bareilly Ki Barfi, which starred the trio of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao. While the careers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao is going at a steady pace, it is Kriti Sanon, whose career is on an upswing.

Even though Kriti Sanon may not have a truck load of films in her kitty to boast about, the fact is that she is soon becoming the most sought after name amongst Bollywood film makers. The latest buzz about the Sanon girl is that she has replaced Taapsee Pannu in the hunky John Abraham starrer untitled film, which is reportedly the remake of the Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest. Even though there has been no official announcement or confirmation about the same, the buzz has already begun about Kriti Sanon has replaced the Pink girl Taapsee Pannu in the aforementioned film.

On the other hand, a certain section of the media states that Taapsee Pannu was just not signed for the said film in the first place and, hence, the reports about her being replaced by Kriti Sanon makes no sense at all. An insider from the film’s unit told us that, the so-far untitled film is about a young and dashing businessman, who lands up being the prime accused of his stunning girlfriend and the twists and turns that follow after that.

Speaking of Taapsee Pannu, she is now all set to feature in the year’s most awaited film Judwaa 2. The film which also stars the Varun Dhawan (who attempts a double role for the first time in his career) and Jacqueline Fernandez. The trailer of Judwaa 2, which was released only yesterday, has started getting a great response from everyone alike. Judwaa 2, which happens to be a remake of David Dhawan’s earlier hit by the same name (which had then starred Salman Khan), is again, being directed by David Dhawan.