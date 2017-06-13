TV Actress Kritika Choudhary Found Dead In Andheri Apartment

In a shocking incident, Model and TV actress Kritika Choudhary was found dead in her Andheri West apartment yesterday. The police suspect that the 23-year-old was murdered in her apartment. A complaint was launched by her neighbors due to foul smell emitting from her flat.

ADR – Accidental Death Report has been filed by police and her body has been sent for autopsy for further investigation.

Kritika was originally from Haridwar and was a struggling actress in Mumbai.

According to reports, her flat was locked from outside. Also, the police found her body in a decomposed state and the air conditioning of the flat on, so as to contain the foul smell. Police suggest that Choudhary may have been murdered 3-4 days before and will only confirm the same post-autopsy and further investigation.

The officer on the case told IBT, “The AC of the room was on so that smell could not come out soon. We believe she was murdered three to four days back, today foul smell started emitting.”

Choudhary is known to have worked in Kangana Ranaut’s 2013 film Rajjo and also the 2011 TV serial Parichay.

Further details on the case are awaited.