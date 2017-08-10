“You find the best things in your life when you’re lost.” Imtiaz Ali dissects this aphorism in Jab Harry Met Sejal to show love in the most avant garde style. Yes! I know I am going to get tons of abuses but still I have chosen to pour my heart out on why I liked Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali’s latest film. Let’s just agree to disagree the fact that the movie is not just about finding a lost ring.

Yes! The film went downhill in the second half and it had a rushed and incomplete climax. I agree with each and every fair criticism the film has been receiving but I also feel there’s much more to the film of what one has seen in it.

Read ahead if you’ve seen the film or you are not planning to watch the film at all.

There is a scene where Anushka falls asleep in the arms of Shah Rukh Khan and as he wakes up there’s a blank stare on his face. He realizes how all of this is temporary and can end anytime. He comes out of the place as Nurmahal’s flashback scenes backed with Nooran Sister’s song Jeeve Sohneya Ji builds up this soul tearing sequence.

As he comes out, he imitates “Na mera raja putt, ae honda hai” (Don’t worry child, this happens, everything will be fine) assuming he’s creating a non-virtual support because he is alone and lost in a country where he has no family. When Anushka Sharma finds out why he was crying, she says “Lonely nahi rehne dungi tujhe,” This is a moment which hits at the right place if you can connect with the characters. Anyone living away from home or family will immediately connect to Shah Rukh Khan’s blank stare when he sees Anushka Sharma and realizes all this is not forever.

Trending :

This film is all about some wonderful moments and extra ordinary songs. When Anushka meets Shah Rukh for the first time you’ll be forced to think of Jab We Met’s ‘Tum mujhe Bathinda pahuchaoge’ scene. The airport scene where Anushka says, “Toh yeh woh moment hai jab mujhe jaana hoga,” will remind you of Love Aaj Kal’s scene in which Saif comes to drop off Deepika Padukone at the airport.

The entire dancing on the street sequence will take you back to the Matargashti of Tamasha. “Tu hi mujhe bacha sakti hai,” says Harry to Sejal will make you miss Ved from Tamasha. Not demeaning any of the mentioned scenes but they’re similar and inspired by the best.

If you’re overhearing someone saying, “The film’s pace is crawling, Imtiaz has wasted time and the plot is just about finding a ring” Do not believe them. It is not just about finding a lost ring, it’s about finding a lost soul. The plot is about finding where you stand in your life. It’s about a tour guide who is lost, it’s about seeking what’s seeking you. “Hala ki yeh ehsaas hai tu paas hai, phir kyun abhi se hi mujhe yaadein teri aane lagi,” these magical lines by Irshad sum up the whole sequence where Harry screams for Sejal over the river – “Sejal, aaja yaar. Teri yaad aati hai, fir koi ring shing dhundte hai,” This is where Imtiaz Ali’s way of proving why no one else understands love better than this man. When SRK sees Anushka with his trademark dreamy gaze and Hawayein plays, “Chehra kyun lagta tera, yun khwabo se mere?” A movie that has been bashed so badly do not have such moments.

Watch the movie, criticize all you want but please note the amount of moments the film has offered. Call spade a spade if it’s spade. There are many such moments I can write about but I want you to watch the movie and decide for yourself. As they say, opinions are like ass***** everyone has one and this was mine. If you still have plans to watch this film, do not cancel it because of all the negativity around.