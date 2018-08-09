Takht: Karan Johar Brings Together A Dream Team!

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced his upcoming historical starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor has been titled Takht.

Karan on Thursday tweeted, “I am so excited and honoured to announce the lead cast of ‘Takht’ Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor.

The Screenplay is by SUMIT ROY! Dialogues by HUSSAIN HAIDRY,SUMIT ROY! And thanks to @NotSoSnob for bringing these talents to us at @DharmaMovies ! An exciting journey ahead….WRITERS are the heartbeat and soul of a film! These gentlemen lead all the way…. pic.twitter.com/hyTucBmKaG — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 9, 2018

An incredible story embedded in history…

An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne…

A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession…

TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE….@dharmamovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/BQg6SvdFfb — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 9, 2018

Ranveer, who has previously starred in historicals like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, says he is Proud, excited and honoured to be a part of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer historical magnum opus.

Alia, who made her debut in Bollywood with Karan’s directorial Student Of The Year in 2012 tweeted: “Back where I begun.. to my roots! So excited to be a part of this historical magnum opus ‘Takht’! Directed by the one and only Karan Johar.”

Other details related to the films are still under wraps.

Co-produced by Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Takht will release in 2020.