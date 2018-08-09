Filmmaker Karan Johar announced his upcoming historical starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor has been titled Takht.

Karan on Thursday tweeted, “I am so excited and honoured to announce the lead cast of ‘Takht’ Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor.

Takht: Karan Johar Brings Together A Dream Team!
Takht: Karan Johar Brings Together A Dream Team!

Ranveer, who has previously starred in historicals like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, says he is Proud, excited and honoured to be a part of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer historical magnum opus.

Alia, who made her debut in Bollywood with Karan’s directorial Student Of The Year in 2012 tweeted: “Back where I begun.. to my roots! So excited to be a part of this historical magnum opus ‘Takht’! Directed by the one and only Karan Johar.”

Other details related to the films are still under wraps.

Co-produced by Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Takht will release in 2020.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here