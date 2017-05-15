Actors Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor along with writer and producer Chetan Bhagat were seen in the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, where they came to promote their upcoming romantic drama Half Girlfriend.

The crew enjoyed Kapil’s jokes like always; in fact, there was a moment when the lead actor Arjun actually rolled on the floor laughing. But the laughter didn’t stay for a long time!

After Kapil and Kiku Sharda’s gig, it was Sumona Chakravarti who took over the stage. While joking about the kind of boyfriend Kapil Sharma should and shouldn’t be, Sumona referred to Shraddha’s father Shakti Kapoor’s old image as the ‘womanizer’.

Seemed like the one liner didn’t go well with Shraddha and she quickly looked at Sumona with a blank look, asking her what she intended by that. Sumona tactfully changed the topic and carried on with her usual Kapil taunting humour.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been facing a bad phase for quite some time. Post the ugly fight in the flight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, the team along with Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sugandha Mishra have boycotted the show and were in no mood to return. This resulted in a downfall of TRP of the show.

Meanwhile, Shraddha will be seen romancing Arjun for the first time in Half Girlfriend. The film is a romance drama which revolves around a small town boy Madhav Jha played by Arjun, who falls in love with an uptown Delhi girl Riya Somani played by Shraddha.

Half Girlfriend is being directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat.

Apart from Arjun and Shraddha in the lead, the film also stars actors Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj among others. The movie is slated to release on May 19, 2017.