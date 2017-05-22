The much-awaited film ‘Sachin A Billion Dreams‘ was screened for the very first time exclusively for the personnel of the Indian Armed Forces at the Indian Air Force Auditorium, Subroto Park, New Delhi.

At the special screening Honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar was joined by Air Chief Marshal B. S. Dhanoa along with personnel and their families from Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Indian Navy.

Dr. Anjali Tendulkar, Mrs. Kamalpreet Dhanoa and Mrs. Rawat were also present at the screening.

The movie was received with a standing ovation followed by chants “Sachin Sachin” from the personnel present.

Hon. Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar was presented a memento by Air Chief Marshal B. S. Dhanoa on the occasion. Tendulkar also met and greeted the families of the Armed Forces present for the screening.

Appreciating the film on Sachin Tendulkar’s life, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa shared some memories, “It was a wonderful film! Having joined the Air Force before Sachin started playing cricket, I have seen his whole career and it is really very inspiring.”

Air Chief Marshal also told Sachin that the movie was releasing on a very significant day, as 26th May was also the day on which Air Operations commenced during the Kargil Conflict. He recalled he was stationed in Srinagar during the conflict when India beat Pakistan in the World Cup match at Old Trafford, England, and how upbeat they had all felt.

The 1999 match in the Super Sixes was probably first time that the two countries played against each other when they were engaged in a war like situation at the same time. It was India’s third consecutive World Cup win over Pakistan.

Thanking the Indian Armed Force personnel and their families for coming for the screening of the biographical drama based on his life, the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said, “It was on this very same podium that I was made a Honorary Group Captain of the Indian Air Force. When I finally agreed to the film after a lot of convincing from my producer, I was clear in my mind that if I do this movie the first viewing has to be for the Indian Armed Forces.” He thanked the Indian Armed Forces for protecting the nation from adversity and allowing him to fulfil his dream of holding the World Cup in his hands. He added, “I am standing in front of you on behalf of a billion plus people of this country to thank you for your contribution to keeping the country safe. You are the real heroes!”

The makers of the film with this gesture wanted to pay their respect by hosting a screening of Sachin’s film for all 3 forces of India who serve the nation putting forward their lives at stake.

It was definitely a sight to witness when all 3 forces came together for watching Sachin’s film!

Sachin has paved his way, with his umpteen effort and accomplishments to become a legendary cricket star who is revered across a country, where cricket is not a game but rather considered as a religion.

Sachin is currently looking forward to the release of his biographical drama, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a movie that traces his journey as he ruled the pitch for 24 years carrying the hopes and aspirations of a billion people as he smashed records to attain his iconic position in cricket.

Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200 Not Out and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures, and helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ is all set to release on 26th May 2017.