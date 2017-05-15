Recently, Shah Rukh Khan broke the internet with his picture with son AbRam in Eden Gardens and now this super-dad again proves that he is extremely and uncritically fond of his kids. The Paparazzi spotted Shah Rukh Khan with his daughter Suhana at the airport yesterday.

Despite Shah Rukh’s busy schedule, he always manages to spend his precious time for his family. Perhaps, that’s why his fans love him so much.

Shah Rukh was with Suhana to see her off. Suhana had come to India for her vacations and now she has to join school again. Suhana was also seen in few of the IPL matches. Shah Rukh looked mesmerizing in his casual look which he always does.

The heartthrob of the nation (well now world perhaps) Deepika Padukone was also spotted at the airport as she will be attending the prestigious film festival as a brand ambassador for a cosmetic giant. The Boho tread used to make girls look sexy but here Deepika made the Boho tread look sexy. She wore a multi print chiffon maxi dress from Alberta Ferretti’s Spring 2017 collection. Her dress from Alberta Ferretti featured different textures in panels and the see-through lace made this look even sexier. She mixed it with a black jacket from Maje, boots from Christian Louboutin and oversized sunglasses.

Well, it doesn’t matter what she wears but the confidence with which she carries herself make her the sexist lady in the world. Credit also goes to Deepika’s stylist- Shaleena Nathani for styling her in the most fabulous way possible. Tell us in the comments section – what’s your take on Deepika’s dress and how much would you rate her out of 10. By the

