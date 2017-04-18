Salman Khan’s Tubelight Teaser Details Are Here!

Salman Khan is all set to give us yet another entertainer this Eid with Tubelight. The period drama is set in the back drop of 1962 Indo-Sino war and is quite an unusual love story.

Interestingly, the film stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu as Salman’s leading lady. While the film will be releasing in June, the makers have been brainstorming on ideas for the teaser of the film. During discussions, it came up that Salman is extremely fond of kids and shares a great rapport with them. Hence, the makers decided to record a special song with kids for the promotion of the film.

The idea appealed to both Salman and director Kabir Khan but what’s even better is Salman’s suggestion for the same. For this song, rather than hiring professional singers, Salman suggested calling kids from his residential building, Galaxy apartments. Kids from the age of six to eleven were briefed by Salman and Kabir.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Kabir said, “Salman and I decided to use a chorus by kids for the teasers but we didn’t want to get trained kids to do it. So he suggested we round up a bunch of kids from his building and do it in a fun way. He and I then spoke to the kids ranging from six to 11 years and took them to the studio where Salman explained to them what we are doing. We are using this chorus in the teaser-logo as well as the teaser promo.”

He further added, “Salman really enjoys working with kids and has a special equation with them that he doesn’t often share with grown-ups. Even when we are shooting amongst thousands of spectators, he will always point to a kid, call him and spend time with him. That’s also one of the reasons Bajrangi Bhaijaan which revolved around Munni played by Harshali (Malhotra) happened; I knew he would have a special connect with the child.”