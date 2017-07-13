Salman Khan is one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars today. But there was a time when he was a newcomer; when he was a struggling actor desperately trying to create a space for himself in the film industry. How were those times? How much has the industry changed in all these years? Salman Khan opens up.

In an interview to Filmfare, Salman Khan has talked about what he did as a struggling actor. The Tubelight actor said, “Akki (Akshay Kumar) and we have learnt it the hard way. When I was new, Jackie (Shroff) and Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) were much bigger stars than we could ever imagine. So also Sunny (Deol). Each time I felt I was dipping and that my films were not working… gadbad chal rahi hai… (Laughs) I piggybacked on Sunny, Sanju. That is how Jeet and Saajan happened.”

Salman is a superstar, who is known as an inspiration to youngsters in our country due to his muscular physique. Talking about personal trainers and dietitians, the actor told the daily, “Today there is so much of awareness – physical awareness, mental awareness. There are people to guide you in various fields. You keep on reinventing yourself. You keep on increasing your level from your previous film. You have personal trainers and dietitians. In those days, you ate parathas and you did baithaks. So no matter what they did they could not get to this mark. This is the advantage that we have over our seniors. They didn’t have the right people around them.”

His latest release Tubelight has not performed at the box office as per expectations. How does box office performance affect him? Does he fear of his film becoming an average or flop? The superstar answers, “Fear as in there is a void. There is so much of time, interest and effort put into a film and in one day it’s discarded. When a film does not do well, a lot of people lose money. And the next film carries the burden of the previous one. Three four more such films and you’re out. It is bad for the industry. It demoralizes everyone. Some people get happy when somebody’s film does not do well. They are like bahut udd raha tha, chalo accha hai, upar waale ki laathi… But I hate it when someone’s movie doesn’t do well. Because not only him… the whole staff, the unit, his family, the exhibitors, the theatre owners, his fans his entire life gets affected. You can’t wish bad for someone’s life.”

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif is slated to hit theatres on 22nd December.