Recently, the makers of the Race franchise made an official announcement about its third installment (Race 3). Soon after the announcement was made, the lead actors in the film, Salman Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez were signed for the same.

Later, the whole cast of the film was locked which includes Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. This third part will be directed by Remo D’Souza.

Now, the film is all set to go on floors today. The whole star cast will begin to shoot for Race 3 in Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio today. According to a report in Bollywood Life, a huge set has been built at the studio. Today is the first day of the shoot and Salman will be shooting for a chase sequence from the film. Apart from him, both Jacqueline and Daisy too will be shooting a dance number.

A source revealed to them, “Salman Khan will shoot a huge chase sequence today. A huge tunnel has been built on the set today and it is going to be an action-packed day. All the actors are being called today on the set. Though the actresses are not required in the chase sequence, they are called to shoot for their dance sequence. Jacqueline and Daisy will be shooting for a dance number in the second half of the day. For that, another set is built in the adjacent studio.”

Isn’t it interesting? This time we will see some new faces in the Race franchise. If reports are to be believed, Anil Kapoor, who has been constant in the Race series, might also join the third part too! well, none of the team members have confirmed it officially. But it will be a treat to watch Anil and Salman together sharing some screen space.

Race 3 is all set to release on Eid 2018.