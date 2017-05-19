Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a film based on the life of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, has been declared tax-free in Kerala and Chhattisgarh. The decisions in this regard were taken by the respective cabinets of each state, in compliance with government policies, read a statement from the makers of the film.

“We are pleased that ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ is tax-free in the states of Kerala and Chhattisgarh,” said Ravi Bhagchandka, who has produced the film under the 200NotOut banner.

“The film is a tribute to the hard work and determination of one individual, but it is also an inspiring lesson for the youth of today who clearly needs a real-life hero, to prove to them that success comes to those who strive, against all odds.”

“Thanks to the tax exemption in these states, many more people will be able to watch the inspiring story of Sachin Tendulkar, and learn from or about how he overcame the darker, more testing phases of his life,” he added.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, directed by James Erskine, is about Tendulkar’s personal journey from a young boy to a cricketing icon.

The makers of the project, have also shot the film simultaneously in Marathi Language and Sachin has specially dubbed for this version. Taking from the fact that SachinTendulkar is a Maharashtrian, the makers were of the opinion that it would be justified if the film was shot in the same language. This news is surely going to serve as a pure treat to all the Maharashtrian fans out there, as they would get to witness Sachin talk through and through in Marathi!

It is scheduled to release on May 26.