PHOTOS: Bollywood Shines At Ramesh Taurani’s Pre-Diwali Party

Bollywood Stars are being spotted every day at the pre-Diwali parties. After Salman Khan’s sister Arpita’s Party, now it was Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Party. The festival of lights and happiness has arrived and our B-Town celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of it. The stars can be seen busy either hosting a Diwali bash or attending one.


Taurani, who is the managing director of the Tips Industries Limited, has friends in Bollywood and they all came for his party. Shutterbugs clicked actors like Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon and Kunal Khemmu and many more at the party.

1.Salman Khan was seen posing with Ramesh Taurani and Baba Siddhiqui at the entrance.

2. Kabir Khan struck a pose with wife Mini Mathur. She looked elegant in a navy blue skirt.

3. Sophie Chaudhary was in a white off-shoulder attire and she nailed it.

4. Kriti Sanon was in a baby pink attire. She completed her look with a heavy duppata and big earrings.

5. New mommy in town Soha Ali Khan looked graceful in a light pink anarkali while Kunal Khemu rocked it with a grey pathani.

Among these, there were more stars that dazzled at the party. Take a look at the pictures here:

Neha Dhupia At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Riteish Deshmukh At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Tamannaah Bhatia and Tusshar Kapoor At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Dia Mirza At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Daisy Shah At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Talpade At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Nin Dusanj and Aftab Shivdasani At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Vicky Kaushal At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Alka Yagnik At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
David Dhawan and Sohail Khan At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Ekta Kapoor At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Kunal Kapoor At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Mustan Burmawalla, Mustafa Burmawalla and Abbas Burmawalla At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Saqib Saleem At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Raj Kundra At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Mukta Ghai and Subhash Ghai At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Chunky Pandey At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party
Dressed in their traditional best, the stars posed for the shutterbugs gracefully. Salman’s next film Race 3 will be produced by Ramesh Taurani along with Salman Khan Films.

