PHOTOS: Bollywood Shines At Ramesh Taurani’s Pre-Diwali Party

Bollywood Stars are being spotted every day at the pre-Diwali parties. After Salman Khan’s sister Arpita’s Party, now it was Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Party. The festival of lights and happiness has arrived and our B-Town celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of it. The stars can be seen busy either hosting a Diwali bash or attending one.

Taurani, who is the managing director of the Tips Industries Limited, has friends in Bollywood and they all came for his party. Shutterbugs clicked actors like Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon and Kunal Khemmu and many more at the party.

1.Salman Khan was seen posing with Ramesh Taurani and Baba Siddhiqui at the entrance.

2. Kabir Khan struck a pose with wife Mini Mathur. She looked elegant in a navy blue skirt.

3. Sophie Chaudhary was in a white off-shoulder attire and she nailed it.

4. Kriti Sanon was in a baby pink attire. She completed her look with a heavy duppata and big earrings.

5. New mommy in town Soha Ali Khan looked graceful in a light pink anarkali while Kunal Khemu rocked it with a grey pathani.

Among these, there were more stars that dazzled at the party. Take a look at the pictures here:

Dressed in their traditional best, the stars posed for the shutterbugs gracefully. Salman’s next film Race 3 will be produced by Ramesh Taurani along with Salman Khan Films.