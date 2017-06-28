Padmavati’s Schedule Separates Shahid Kapoor From His Home

While shooting for the previous schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati , Shahid Kapoor, chose to shift base to a popular five star in the suburbs close to Mumbai’s Filmcity, in a bid to save time commuting and dedicate more time to the film’s shooting.

The star who had a grueling schedule that included late nights and early mornings, coupled with his challenging fitness regime, chose to move into a hotel closer to the sets.

Reveals a source, “A hectic shooting schedule for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama-Padmavati, coupled with Mumbai’s testing traffic, has compelled Juhu-resident Shahid Kapoor to shift base to a popular Goregaon five-star since he would spend over 4 hours just traveling.Shahid would shoot early in the morning right into the wee hours of the night, this while also working out simultaneously to get into shape as a warrior king. He felt it made more sense to shift into a hotel for a couple of days to save time. He is really giving the film his all and is ensuring that he meets all deadlines.”

Apart from working out for two hours a day every day, Shahid was on a strict diet for 40 days which included eating 50 gm of brown rice and steamed vegetables in the entire day. The actor also went off salt and sugar completely for 15 days, during which some of his close shots were being filmed.

The “Haider” star underwent a complete boot camp regime, under the guidance of trainer Samir Jaura, to work on his physique.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in key roles and it will hit theaters in November this year.