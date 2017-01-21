Machine : Kiara Advani First Look

Check out the second poster of the upcoming film Machine directed by Abbas-Mustan. The new poster features the film’s lead heroine Kiara Advani posing in style.

The film is reported to be a ‘Love Story with a twist’. Kiara shared the poster on her Twitter handle with the caption “From dreaming of being an @theabbasmustan heroine, to being on the poster! Thankyou Sir for this thrilling journey #machine @themustafaB”

Check out the poster here:

Mustafa Burmawalla, son of Abbas, will also be making his debut in the movie.

The film is made under the reputed banners of AD Films, Pen India Ltd., Abbas Mustan Film Production Pvt.Ltd. Machine is set to hit the screens on 24 March 2017.