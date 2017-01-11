Check Out This Beautiful Still from Kaabil’s New Song Kisse Se Pyaar Hojaye!

Rakesh Roshan has tweeted a fresh new still from the song Kisse Se Pyaar Hojaye from his upcoming film Kaabil. The still features Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, who are all set to dance in a beautiful, dreamy, well-decorated ballroom which is lit up by bright sun rays.

Rajesh Roshan has chosen to remake the romantic track Kisi Se Pyaar Hojaye from Julie (1975), which was originally composed by him and sung by Kishore Kumar. The very mention of the song is bound to make music enthusiasts nostalgic as it features among Bollywood’s all-time best romantic numbers.

Even the film’s director Sanjay Gupta, took to Twitter to share another still from the song yesterday.

My all time favourite song will be out soon. 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/5vsWqoAGck — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 10, 2017

However, this is not the first remake song, which is being used in Kaabil. Haseeno Ka Deewana from Yaarana (1981) has also been recreated for the Hrithik Roshan starrer, which features the gorgeous Urvashi Rautela. The track has been crooned by Raftaar and Payal Dev.

Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25.