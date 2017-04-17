Indian Fowler files FIR in molestation case, TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar gets anticipatory bail

Indian Fowler, the blogger, who had alleged that the Viral Fever (TVF) founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar has sexually exploited her over two years, has finally lodged a FIR against him. The complainant, who blogs under the pseudonym of Indian Fowler had posted on social media alleging that the CEO of the online digital entertainment channel, had sexually exploited her during her two-year stint in the company.

According to ANI, Arunabh Kumar has been granted anticipatory bail in the case.

In a post, which she deleted later, Indian Fowler wrote: ‘I have spoken to few of us and have found support. This time around, it’s a fight to the finish, hence I won’t take names. We have few cases filed in three cities, and one of it is mine, so I would expect courts to take cognisance of that. I hope it reaches logical conclusions. This is my last attempt. I have filed it (FIR) finally. I don’t know if it will reach a logical conclusion. If it does, I will drink a bottle of tequila that night. If it doesn’t, I will trust that God doesn’t exist.’

Indian Fowler posted about a month ago that she first met Arunabh Kumar in a Mumbai cafe in 2014. Since both of them hail from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, they bonded well and Arunabh hired her in his company. However, in just three weeks, she was allegedly molested by him for the first time, which soon turned into a continuous procedure spanning over two years till she quit the job in 2016. She stated, “Since then it became routine. Right from Pitchers to Tripling, I was molested. Be it in parties where Arunabh would try to lift me or would try and fall on me pretending he is drunk.” She tried complaining to her immediate bosses only to be allegedly ignored by them. They even allegedly used words like ‘hota hai (it happens)’.

TVF has issued a statement where they have denied all allegations calling them ‘false, baseless and unverified.’ The company has also threatened to ‘find the author of the article and bring them to severe justice for making such false allegations.’

Indian Fowler is not the only one to have brought charges of molestation against Arunabh Kumar. Another woman posted on Facebook around a month back,