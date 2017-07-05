Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan begin shooting for Aanand L Rai’s next

Speculations had been rife that after Shah Rukh Khan’s much talked about cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight, the vice versa is all set to happen for SRK’s next. The Raees star is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal and also working on his next, the dwarf film with Aanand L Rai.

Since the yet untitled project will require a lot of VFX , shooting has started early while the film will release next year. Interestingly, reports suggested that Salman may be coming together with Shah Rukh for a song in the film.

Yesterday, the two superstars were clicked together on the sets of the film, along with director Aanand L Rai.

Take a look at the picture here:

Now what’s worth discussing here is the fact that will this song have Shah Rukh in his dwarf look or as a promotional number, in his usual avatar?

A source was quoted informing a popular daily, “Salman and Shah Rukh will shoot together over three days. The number is being choreographed by Remo D’Souza, who has taken a break from the city tours of his reality show, Dance Plus 3, to focus on the lavishly-mounted song for which a huge set has been erected. Rehearsals have already kicked off and it will be shot at a suburban studio.”

SRK’s cameo in Tubelight was received extremely well and of course the fact that it was a golden chance for the makers to get their fans together in theatres. Also, how Shah Rukh gave a nod for the same in just one phone call. Looks like, this will be another attempt on the similar lines.

The film, where SRK will be seen in the avatar of a dwarf is yet untitled and also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.