The cast of Manikarnika – Queen of Jhansi is getting bigger and better with every update we get. Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the titular role, whereas Ankita Lokhande will play Jhalkari Bai, the one who used to disguise and shield Rani Laxmi Bai.

According to a report in DNA, Atul Kulkarni has joined the cast to play Ramchandra Pandurang Tope, popularly known as Tatya Tope. Along with Kangana and Aankita, Atul was also learning horse-riding and sword-fighting for the film.

Atul’s role is said to be the most important role after Kangana’s. Since they are both shown to be fighting from the same side in the war, the two of them spent a lot of time getting into the combined collaborative mode. Tope, whose actual name was Ramachandra Pandurang Tope, was one of the generals who led the Indian rebellion of 1857. He also helped Rani Laxmibai in acquiring the city of Gwalior from the British rule. Atul is not new to bringing historical characters on screen. He had played the role of Ram Prasad Bilmil, an Indian revolutionary, in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti.

His roles have always been appreciated and his film Rang De Basanti was a blockbuster which managed to secure a special place in people’s heart. He also spoke about the character, “This is something I’ve never done before. I am doing all my sword fighting stunts myself. My body-double hired to do the stunts just sits around on the sets doing nothing.”

Kangana’s Manikarnika looks interesting and we hope it gathers a lot of attention too. On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon which released in February this year which tanked miserably at the box office. Manikarnika is slated to release on 27th April 2018.