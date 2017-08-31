After Forbes list of world’s highest paid actors, now the magazine has come out with the list of Bollywood actors who are raking in more moolah in comparison to their contemporaries in the industry. And no prizes for guessing, it is Shah Rukh Khan who tops the list.

According to a report in Forbes, Shah Rukh Khan is Bollywood’s highest money-maker followed by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan in top five.

King Khan leads the lot, banking big with $38 million from starring roles in movies such as Raees, for which he earns upfront fees and a cut of the back-end. He also pockets millions from lucrative endorsement deals and profitable productions helmed by his Red Chillies Entertainment.

Sultan star Salman Khan came in No. 2 on the magazine’s ranking of top-earning Bollywood actors and actresses with $37 million. Jolly LLB actor Akshay Kumar was right behind with $35.5 million.However, the three stars topping the list comes as no surprise as a few days back they were placed in top ten in the list of highest paid actors globally. While Shah Rukh ranked number 8, Salman and Akshay followed at number 9 and 10, respectively.

