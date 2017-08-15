Confirmed! Prabhas To Romance Shraddha Kapoor In Saaho

The makers of Saaho put all the rumors and speculation stories to rest by officially announcing the leading lady of their film, Shraddha Kapoor. The leading Lady of Saaho has been the talk of the town ever since the film was announced. The search has finally ended as Shradhha Kapoor has been finalized for the part.

Shraddha Kapoor who rose to fame with Aashiqui 2 and gained an immense fan following with every movie she was in thereafter, will be romantically paired opposite Prabhas, who has become a household name across India post Baahubali.

The makers are quite excited to welcome Shraddha to the Saaho family. It will be very interesting to see this fresh pairing on the silver screen.

Post Baahubali, there were a lot of names of actresses who were keen to do the film but makers felt Shraddha Kapoor fit the role perfectly. Producers (Vamsi and Pramod) of UV Creations confirmed the news saying, “Shraddha is absolutely the perfect choice for the role. We are very excited to have her on board with us.”

They further added, “Saaho is Prabhas’s first film being shot in Hindi and so it’s very special for all of us. It is a highly ambitious project and there will be some really high octane action scenes in the film.”

Saaho, which is Prabhas’ ambitious hi tech action drama has already kick-started shoot and it is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

The Bollywood debut of Prabhas had been the most anticipated topics for the audience. Saaho will mark the Hindi debut of the Baahubali star as the trilingual film will be simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Prabhas starts filming for the same from mid-August. A massive set has been erected for Saaho in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

An UV Creations production, ‘Saaho’ is produced by Vamsi and Pramod and directed by Sujeeth – is being filmed at striking locations in, around and outside the country. Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists. You can expect the director of photography Madhie, versatile editor Sreekar Prasad and production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film.

Saaho will also see Neil Nitin Mukesh playing the antagonist. The teaser of the film was released with Baahubali: The Conclusion and looks spectacular. Saaho will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in a world acclaimed action choreographer. Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will hit the screens next year.