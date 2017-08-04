Salman Khan was charged with possession of an unlicensed .22 rifle and 1 .32 revolver. It is said he used these while poaching the two black bucks at Jodhpur’s Kankani village.

The earlier hearing was on 6th of July, but Salman Khan wasn’t present, citing security reasons. The court has exempted him from being present as well. He is likely to appear before the district and sessions court today.

In October 1998, a case was registered against him under sections 3/25 and 3/27. Investigations were carried out post allegation of poaching endangered black bucks during the filming of his film, Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Salman Khan was accused of owning arms illegally, and along with the ongoing 3 black buck poaching cases, there was another case registered against him. The defense continues to stick with their claim that he’s been falsely charged! The prosecution demanded that since the case has been going on for 18 years now, the witnesses have been affected.

Initially, there was a hitch as to whether Salman would appear in the court or not today, but the strike has been called off. Salman’s defense council was quoted saying that the actor was to be present in the court to present a bail bond of Rs. 20,000 as per an order was given on 21st April.

While the Black Buck case is under trial, the Rajasthan High Court had acquitted Salman Khan for poaching of 2 chinkaras.

