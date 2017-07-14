Standup comedienne Bharti Singh recently had her roka ceremony with long term boyfriend Harsh Limbachiyaa. The two got engaged a few months back which was a very closely guarded and intimate affair in the presence of family members and few close friends.
The couple was last seen on Nach Baliye 8 where they were seen rocking the show. And now, the duo is busy prepping for their wedding. In a conversation with Times Of India, Bharti revealed her wedding dates, she said, “Like every normal girl, even I dream of having a lavish wedding ceremony with all the functions like Mehendi and Haldi. We will be tying the knot this year. We have shortlisted three dates Dec 3, 6 and November 30th, let’s see which one gets finalized. I want all my cousins and friends to attend the wedding so we will finalize a date which suits both our families,”
When asked about the outfit, Bharti shared, “I want to wear a red lehenga for the wedding. It will be either a red or fuchsia pink lehenga. It will be a designer piece and I will buy it for myself. I will match it with golden kundan jewellery. I will ask Harsh to buy it for me. Ab shaadi kar rahen hain itna toh kharch karega he… (laughs).”
The comedienne also revealed her wedding destination, “We haven’t locked the destination. It will happen either in Mumbai, Punjab or we are also planning to have a destination wedding in Goa. We are yet to decide on it.”
She also spoke about how fortunate she is to have Harsh as a life partner since he insisted the wedding expensed to be divided between both the families, “I am very fortunate that I have got a life partner like Harsh. He is so understanding. When he shared the decision of spending equally on the wedding, I felt so proud to have him in my life. As I have always seen in our Punjabi weddings, all the expenses are borne by the bride’s parents. I really appreciate his decision,”
On the work front, Harsh is the writer for Bharti’s show while Bharti is shooting for the Kapil Sharma Show