Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly unhappy with his ‘Padmavati’ Deepika Padukone! No, there has been no tiff or misunderstanding between the two, which has led to this. Apparently, the actress’ steamy photoshoot for a leading magazine’s cover has irked the filmmaker, who is now apprehensive that Deepika’s bold choice of costumes for the shoot might land the film in trouble, once again.

Padmavati has constantly been in controversy ever since the project was announced. First, the male actors Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh reportedly had a problem with the amount of screen space they both are sharing in the film and the pay cheques they are being offered. Reportedly, both the actors demanded more screen time and a higher amount of money than the other.

After that was sorted, the film started facing other problems. Members of a Rajput organization vandalised the movie’s sets in Jaipur and Kolhapur apprehending that the makers would portray their respected late queen in a bad light or show her romancing with Alauddin Khilji in a dream sequence. They did not confine themselves to damaging sets, but also reportedly beat up the director, while he was in Jaipur for filming the period drama. It is quite obvious that after facing so many problems, Sanjay Leela Bhansali would surely want to play it safe and take no more risks so that no further troubles ensue before the movie’s release.

Hence, even though Dips is looking smokin’ hot in the photoshoot for the magazine cover, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly having sleepless nights in the apprehension of any possible trouble. The actress also faced flak on social media for wearing ‘revealing’ clothes and ‘stooping low’ after she posted the pictures on Instagram.

Check out Deepika’s photos here:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone, who recently made her Hollywood debut with D.J Caruso’s xXx: Return of the Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel, has been confirmed to reprise her role in its sequel as well. Her Bollywood film Padmavati, shooting for which is currently underway, is slated to release on 17th November this year.