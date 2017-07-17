We all remember Harshali Malhotra roaring “Mama” in the climax scene of Salman Khan’s unanimously loved film Bajrangi Bhaijaan“, but there were many more moments that made the film what it is today.

As this box-office monster crosses 2 years at the box-office, let’s relive the 5 best things that define Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

1. Harshali Malhotra’s (Munni) Exhilarating Charm

Harshali Malhotra turned everyone’s favorite right from her first still from the movie came out. Redefining the cuteness, Harshali acted very well just with her expressions as she didn’t speak (Ahem… till the last scene). Her nodding head with a delightful smile stays with everyone for a very long time after watching the film.

2.Salman Khan’s (Pawan) Innocence As Never Seen Before

Last time when we saw Salman Khan this innocent was in the later portions of “Tere Naam“. He slammed his critics indirectly by mastering this role with his charm. Let it be convincing to Pakistanis that he’s an Indian or dancing on the streets talking selfie, he lived this role to the fullest.

3. Hanuman Chalisa In Background When Pawan Saves Munni

There were many path-breaking scenes in the film but one scene that stood out of all was Pawan saving Munni from the bad men and Hanuman Chalisa plays in the background. Wiping his tears as Munni hugs him Salman beats the life out of goons provoking a lot of whistles and claps.

4. The Touch Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brilliance

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known to inflate life in roles and he was in for a home-run with the role of Chand Nawab. He nailed the performances amassing critical acclaim from all over. Who can forget his entry scene which is still as fresh as we saw in the film?

5. Euphoric Climax

The climax of a film can make or break the final word of it. Sadma, Kal Ho Na Ho, Tere Naam are some films which left almost everyone watery-eyed as they exited the cinema hall. The climax of Bajrangi Bhaijaan will make you cry but you’ll leave the cinema hall with a smile, that’s the power of it.