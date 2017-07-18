Though Amy Jackson has completed shooting for Shankar’s 2.0, she is eagerly awaiting to shoot a dance number for the Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer.

Touted as one of the biggest tracks ever, the song featuring Amy and megastar Rajinikanth is set to break the record of the Aamir Khan-Katrina Kaif song Malang (Dhoom 3) which took 10 days to finish.

Talking about the big song and dance sequence to be shot over a period of 12 days, Amy informed, “We have completed the shoot for 2.0. Only a song is left. Rajini and I are going to shoot for a 12-day song schedule next month. We are notravelingng for the song, it will be indoors. There will be a huge set erected for the same, much like Shankar’s style.”

“AR Rahman is composing the song which will have a lot of dancing and romance. It has a bit of both, but it’s going to be a dance track,” Amy added.

Amy will be rehearsing for around 10 days for the song. “Apart from the 12-day song shoot, I have been told to block at least 10 days for rehearsals. Shankar works like that, so for the song, you have to block the whole month. But then, the results are always fabulous. From past experiences on I (Shankar’s film), the song Ennodu Nee Irundhal, took us 14 days to film. Bosco choreographed it and I think he’s doing it again for 2.0,” said Amy.

The film’s shoot is expected to wrap up soon and while earlier, the film was slated to release this year, the makers decided to postpone it to next year, for the massive VFX requirements.

According to latest reports, the makers have now finalized on a trailer release date. It will be a special gift for the star Rajinikanth and his fans as it will be released on the superstar’s birthday i.e 12th December.

Directed by Shankar, “2.o” is the sequel to 2010 Tamil blockbuster “Enthiran”. The music of the film is composed by A.R. Rahman and it also features Amy Jackson in a key role.

The film will hit theaters in 2018.