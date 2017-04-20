Secular humanist author Taslima Nasreen took to Twitter to stand beside singer Sonu Nigam at a time when most others are choosing not to do so. The singer has been facing a strong backlash ever since he tweeted about being woken up by the sound of azaan coming from a mosque near his house.

In a series of tweets, the singer expressed his discontent with the way he has to wake up every day by the sound of azaan coming from a mosque near his house. He went to the extent of calling it ‘gundagardi’ and said that he doesn’t believe in any temple or Gurudwara using electricity to wake up people who don’t follow the religion.

This was followed by a backlash from Twitterati across the globe and the singer faced flak for his ‘communal’ words. Yesterday, the singer accepted headlong a challenge by a West Bengal cleric’s fatwa offering Rs 10 lakhs to shave off Nigam’s head. He hit back on Twitter saying, ‘Today at 2pm, Aalim will come to my place and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulvi.’

Nigam kept his word and shaved off his head just prior to addressing a media conference at his residence where police had beefed up security after his tweets raked up a huge ruckus.

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, who has been residing in India since 1994 came out in support of the singer and tweeted, “Kolkata Imam once issued fatwa whoever blackens my face will get rs50000.A friend blackened my face.But Imam didn’t give money.Imams r liars”

In two more tweets, she expressed, “Azan is a wonderful music. But not everybody wants to listen to wonderful music when they’re in sleep,in meeting,discussing,studying,working”

“All noise pollution including religious should be stopped. If you want to wake up for praying, please set an alarm on your phone.”

Not just Taslima Nasreen, another celebrity who has recently voiced his support for Sonu Nigam is none other than Sunil Grover.

The comedian who is making headlines every single day post his ugly public spat with Kapil Sharma, tweeted, “I know @sonunigam sir he won’t hurt anyone’s religious sentiments ever. He respects all.Lets not misinterpret n give it a religious tinge.”