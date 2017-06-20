After the critically acclaimed Talvar, Meghna Gulzar is flagging off the screen adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s book, Calling Sehmat, which has Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Alia is known for playing versatile characters onscreen, be it her role in Highway, Udta Punjab or Dear Zindagi. In fact, we have also seen Vicky portraying a variety of roles from playing a boy next door in Masaan to a top cop in Raman Raghav. The jodi is expected to spell magic in the film!

Meghna Gulzar has conducted a workshop for the actors to get into the skin of their characters. Alia and Vicky would be given hands on training on the film and on the kind of performance the director expects from them, informed an insider.

Calling Sehmat is a story of a Kashmiri woman, who is married to a Pakistani Army Officer. Alia and Vicky are training on the dialect and accent as well as the general features of the character. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 war, the film will have a very real drama treatment to it.

Trending :

The team has joined for workshops for a couple of weeks before they begin shooting at the end of this month. It will be interesting to see this unique pairing of experimental actors together in this movie. It is the story of a Kashmiri woman married to an Army officer from across the border who provides information to Indian intelligence.

In the past, Bollywood has made some movies which are based or that revolved around 1971 war – like Border, Deewar, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, 1971, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Aakraman, Vijeta to name a few.