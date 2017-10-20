Actress Parineeti Chopra, who turns 29 on Sunday, has got an early birthday gift from filmmaker Rohit Shetty as she will sing the new version of popular song Hum Nahi Sudhrenge from Golmaal Again.

Parineeti along with Shetty and actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu appeared on TV show Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2 to promote Golmaal Again, which will release on Friday.

On the show, Shetty said: “Parineeti was irritating me in the entire movie, she kept saying, ‘Sir, can I sing, can I sing’, so there is good news for her. So our company T-Series they have sent an offer now. Our song ‘Hum nahi sudhrenge’, they want Parineeti to sing it.”

To that, Parineeti said: “Oh Thanks! What are you saying. This year my birthday came early.”.

Trending :

Shetty added: “Yes, they want you to sing it. It is necessary for good things to happen with bad things. But this is a serious thing. Hum Nahi Sudhrenge they want you to do.”

The original song was sung and composed by Armaan and Amaal Malik.

The episode of Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2 featuring the Golmaal Again stars will be aired on Zoom on Saturday. The actress made her singing debut with her last release Meri Pyaari Bindu opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She sang a song called Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi.

Parineeti recently talked about the person close to her heart ahead of the TV premiere of Hollywood romantic drama film Me Before You on Romedy NOW. “I think every human being who considers themselves to be emotionally evolved, always have this one very big event or one person who comes into their lives and completely changes the way they think. And I can say very confidently that happened in my life,” Parineeti said in a statement.

“A couple of years ago, I went through a very low phase emotionally in my life where I was really down in the dumps. It wasn’t like a person especially came into to my life, but it was a person who has always been in my life — my brother Sahaj.

Stay tuned as the review will be up soon!