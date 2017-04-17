Aamir Khan’s Secret Clause From His Contract Is Out!

Actors are known to be extremely particular when it comes to their contracts and while most of them have clauses such as those relating to nudity, Aamir Khan will surprise you with a secret clause that has been a part of his contract ever since years. Much to our surprise, the clause has been in process since his early films such as Rangeela.

Wondering what it is? According to report in BL, a source mentioned, “Aamir Khan has this ‘no low angle shot’ clause in his contract. Even when he worked with Ram Gopal Varma back in 1995, the clause restricted Ramu from shooting Aamir Khan that way. Considering RGV has his own ways for shooting a film, with lots of such shots.”

Interestingly, till now all of Aamir’s directors have respected this clause and strayed away from shooting any low-angle shots. Even a director like Ram Gopal Varma who is known for using such angles in his films, had not taken a single low-angle shot of Aamir in his 1995 film Rangeela.

Currently, Aamir has left for China for the premiere of his 2016 film, Dangal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie portrays an inspirational story of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world-class wrestlers.

Also, Aamir Khan’s next, Secret Superstar will be locking horns with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.o at the box office when the films will make their way to theaters over the Diwali weekend, says the spokesperson of Secret Superstar.

The film features Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, who has just won a National Film Award, along with Aamir, who plays a role that he best explains as “dal mein tadka” — addition of spice to the movie.

Aamir Khan Productions’ project is written and directed by Advait Chandan.