The makers of A Gentleman have released a new still of Sidharth Malhotra aka Gaurav. The still features Sidharth in a sundar, susheel and risky avatar.

In the still the actor is seen standing in front of a big mansion, in an all formal look. The actor dons a blue shirt with a blue checkered tie. He completed his look with a cream color formal pants.

His smile in the still is something for which his fans will die for. Seeing the still one can guess that Sidharth Malhotra’s character in the film is working in an MNC as he is seen sporting an ID card.

Check out the still here:

It is based on the life of Gaurav and the love of his life Kavya, who wishes her boyfriend to take on some risk in life. Soon while handling a business project, Gaurav gets into a vulnerable situation, which reportedly sets off the action sequence in the movie.

The movie is slated to release on August 25.

It has been directed by Raj and DK and produced under the Fox Star banner. This is the first time Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra will be sharing the silver screen.

Apart from this film, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Ittefaq opposite Sonakshi Sinha which is a remake of Rajesh Khanna’s 1969 film of the same name. The film is helmed by Abhay Chopra and will hit theater on 3rd November. Sidharth will also share the screen space with Manoj Bajpayee in Aiyaary. The leading lady of the film Jacqueline will be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive.

What do you think about Sidharth’s susheel, sundar and risky avatar?