So, the year 2017 has gone and it was surely not the best for the industry. Despite this, we saw a lot films, rather a lot of funny characters which managed to tickle our funny bones. Let’s have a look to the best comic characters of 2017. Vote in the Koimoi Audience Poll and let us know about your favourite comic character from our nominations below.

Check it out:

Saurabh Shukla – Jolly LLB 2

In the very beginning of the year, we saw this courtroom drama, Jolly LLB 2, which is a sequel to Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB. In this part, we just loved watching Saurabh Shukla and his courtroom scenes! The way he enters in the first frame by dancing on the tune of Gulabo, he makes you laugh to the core. After a series of some serious films in the start of 2017, we saw this film which was like a cherry on the cake!

Deepak Dobriyal – Hindi Medium

Then comes Hindi Medium in which Deepak Dobriyal stole the show with his wittiness. His scenes in the film with Irrfan are too funny which will make you his fan surely. The film’s good word of mouth helped it to grow more at the box office.

Anil Kapoor- Mubarakan

Anil Kapoor bole toh ekdum jhakaas! Despite Arjun Kapoor’s double role in the film, Anil Kapoor stole the thunder from him. What a comedy it was! The senior Kapoor made us laugh till the end with his amazing one liners and (over) smartness in the film! Though, being an ensemble cast film, Anil Kapoor stood out from all of them!

Pankaj Tripathi – Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly Ki Barfi was the sweetest film of the year! But if you have Pankaj Tripathi in the film, there will be additional comedy tadka in it. This man can play any character with ease. In the film, he just made us go gaga over his performance and his epic one liners!

Seema Pahwa – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Just like its quirky plot line, Seema Pahwa, who essayed the role of Bhumi Pednekar’s mom in the film, was one of the funniest mothers of 2017! No, we aren’t kidding. Right from her appearance in every scene to her dialogue delivery, everything was just on-point. She cracked some super funny dialogues in the film and we could not control our laughter! We just loved her in the film.

Trending

Rajpal Yadav- Judwaa 2

Rajpal Yadav as Nandu did full justice with his character in Judwaa 2. The way he spoke his dialogues in the film, was so funny and hilarious. By looking at him, we can say that he must have worked really hard to deliver such a complex character.

Varun Dhawan – Judwaa 2

One more nomination for Judwaa 2 is Varun Dhawan. Yes, we think that Varun was also equally funny as Rajpal Yadav in the film. His character of Raja in the film had some comic timing in the film, which was also loved by his kid fans! The way he said Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees dialogues was the main traction about his role.

Johnny Lever – Golmaal Again

Standing out in a multi-starrer film is a bit difficult. But Johnny Lever doesn’t comes in that list. Like always, he made us laugh immensely in Golmaal Again with his multiple personality disorder kind of a character! His every dialogue in the film was full of humour and one cannot ignore his presence on the big screen.

Varun Sharma – Fukrey Returns

Deja Chu! Fukrey Returns was only and only about Varun Sharma! This man will be a Govinda of this era. Each and every dialogue in the film was so epic that we couldn’t stop laughing. One will laugh throughout because he is there in each and every frame (almost)!

Paresh Rawal – Tiger Zinda Hai

Last but not the least, Paresh Rawal, who never fails to surprise us even now. Even in Tiger Zinda Hai, he comes at a point when no one expects him to. And when once he is in the frame, then you will die laughing with his style of delivering comedy dialogues. Though, Tiger Zinda Hai is an action thriller, but Paresh Rawal’s comedy ka tadka is what one should look for! Even his look and accent is completely different from his previous films.