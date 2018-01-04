Koimoi Audience Poll-Bollywood has witnessed several fresh faces in the form of child artists in the past few years. They have left a mark on viewers’ minds with their intelligent and realistic acting. They are talented, confident and make the audience relate to their character with utmost ease.

Vote for your favourite child artist of 2017 from our nominations below.

Zaira Wasim- Secret Superstar

Zaira debuted in Bollywood with biographical sports drama film Dangal in 2016. She portrayed the teenage version of Indian sportswoman Geeta Phogat in the movie, which won her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her next movie Secret Superstar which was about an aspiring singer and her struggles gave her a firm footing as a successful actress in the industry. She essayed the role of the lead character Insia Malik in the movie.

Martin Rey Tangu- Tubelight

Eight-year-old Martin who hails from Arunachal Pradesh won many hearts with his first movie Kabir Khan’s Tubelight starring Salman Khan and Sohail Khan in lead roles. No one could have done the character of Gu Won in the movie with so much perfection other than him.

Svar Kamble – Chef

Having started his career on the silver screen with Chidiya (2016), Svar gained prominence and popularity as the character Armaan in Chef (2017). Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan is the official remake of the American film of the same name.

Dishita Sehgal – Hindi Medium

Child actor Dishita Sehgal was a mere 4 years old when she first stepped into Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Baby, wherein she played his daughter. With 30 ads and 2 television shows to her credit, she rose to with fame with Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium where she played the full-fledged role of his daughter.

Adarsh Gourav – Rukh

Adarsh set his foot in Bollywood with the 2010 movie My Name Is Khan and further went on to do many commercials and movies like Mom. His hard-hitting performance in the movie Rukh along with stalwarts like Manoj Bajpayee, Kumud Mishra etc. won him accolades from critics as well as viewers.

Sajal Ali – Mom

Sajal was born in Lahore, Pakistan and started her career with Pakistani channel Geo TV’s comedy-drama Nadaaniyaan. She continued on to work in several more television series in Pakistan with Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay in 2016 being her first feature film. She made her Bollywood debut with Mom which also starred Sridevi in a pivotal role. She delivered a stellar performance in her role as a rape survivor in the movie.

Aditi Inamdar – Poorna

14-year-old child artist Aditi was born in Telangana. She debuted with Rahul Bose’s Poorna. Aditi portrayed the role of Malavath Poorna – a tribal girl from Telangana, who is the youngest girl in the world to climb Mount Everest. She was selected out of 109 girls who had auditioned for the role and had delivered a heart-wrenching performance which enthralled the audience.