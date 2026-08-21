Taapsee Pannu Gandhari OTT Release (Photo Credit: Instagram)

There is no force more powerful than a mother’s love, and no journey more relentless than the one she undertakes to protect her child. This September, Netflix brings audiences Gandhari—an emotionally charged action-thriller led by Taapsee Pannu that explores the extraordinary lengths one woman will go to when everything she loves is at stake.

Gandhari Plot

Set against the atmospheric backdrop of a fictitious town, Joypurra, Gandhari is a story of unwavering belief, quiet resilience, and unflinching courage. At its heart lies Bani, a mother whose devotion is tested at every turn, compelling her to confront unimaginable challenges with conviction and sacrifice. Marking one of Taapsee Pannu’s most physically demanding roles yet, the film combines extensive action with a deeply human core.

Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Devashish Makhija, Gandhari brings together an acclaimed ensemble cast featuring Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, and Jatin Sarna, who bring the intensity and emotional complexity to Bani’s journey. As she gets closer to finding her daughter, Bani finds herself navigating a dangerous world where every encounter holds a new threat, and the ensemble adds to the tension and unpredictability of her relentless pursuit.

The film also reunites Netflix with Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu following the success of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Brimming with intense action, powerful performances, and a story that holds nothing back, Gandhari premieres September 3, only on Netflix.

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