Walla Walla From Pagalpanti OUT! Get Ready To Groove To John Abraham, Illeana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda’s Peppy Track

Pagalpanti’s release is just around the corner and makers have been making the right kind of buzz by releasing great songs back to back. Directed by Anees Bazmee the film stars John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela in prominent roles. The makers released a new peppy dance number titled as ‘Walla Walla’.

Walla Walla has afghani yet catchy beats. The actors and actresses have been dressed in traditional Afghani attires. Ileana and Kriti are just adding the right kind of oomph to the song. Ileana took to her Instagram to share the song with her fans and wrote, ‘Hain yeh lajawabi aur ekdum nawaabi! Inhe dekhkar dil yeh hi bole #WallaWalla, out now 💃🏻’

Take a look at the song here:

In an interview Anees spoke about how making a comedy film is more difficult than romance or any other genre. “It takes a lot of effort to make a comedy. I have written dramas, love stories, thrillers (over 60 films), and directed 15 films but aaj bhi jab mujhe log bolte hain ki comedy likhni hai to mere haath-pair phoolne lagte hain. Aur mujhe lagta hai ki yeh jo mindless cheezein dikhayi deti hain uske peeche bahut mind apply karna padta hai (Even today when people ask me to write comedy, I get scared. In my opinion, even the mindless stuff you see on screen needs to be created carefully).”

The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 22, 2019.

