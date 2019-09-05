Virat Kohli Reveals Of Making A ‘Fool’ Of Himself During The First Meet With Anushka Sharma: WATCH

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for an adorable couple and their fans love them a lot. Their admirers address them as ‘Virushka’ and every pic of the couple gets instantly viral on the internet. Virushka got married in December 2017 but it’s very rare that they talk about their relationship.

Well, fans will now get to know how was Virat and Anushka’s first meet and first date. In an interview with television sports reporter Graham Bensinger, Virat shared about his first meeting with Anushka. The cricketer shared, “The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. She is tall and she was wearing heels and she was being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something… she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like didn’t you get a higher pair of heels. Then she was like ‘excuse me’ and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking’. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly.”

Virat Kohli also talked about his first date with Anushka Sharma and how it became a routine for them to go on dates without even asking each other out every time.

He said, “It was pretty traditional; we would go out for meals. Eventually, you didn’t really have to ask out because both of us knew we liked spending time with each other. I don’t even remember when we thought ‘okay this is the time when the transition is happening’, it was so organic and natural. And it kept getting stronger and stronger. We knew that we just wanted to be with each other

