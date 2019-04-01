This Ad Of Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Will Make You Fall In Love With Them All Over Again!

Lloyd’s new advertisement is giving us major wedding vibes. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s new ad will make you go ‘aww’ and make you dream about walking down that aisle with your loved one.

DeepVeer was last seen together in Padmaavat in 2018 and the movie was a massive hit. It was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was one of the top grossers of 2018. Deepika also received the Filmfare’s best actress award for the same movie.

In this new ad by Lloyd’s both the stars are seen talking about their pre-marriage life and after marriage life. But nevertheless, these two are totally couple goals!

And this ad will give you major deja vu.

Deepika was recently interacting with the media at Zee Cine Awards 2019.

“I think in a way, we are responsible for shaping the way the film industry moves forward from here on, so that was a calculated move on my part as well as the board’s. It is something that we spoke about. I read an article recently which said that ‘I was appointed the chairperson because of my status or position’. Yes, that’s precisely why we did that.”

The “Padmaavat” actress, now also a producer, added that if one of the most prestigious film academies of India can benefit from her position at the board then “so be it”.



