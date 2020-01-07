Amazon Prime Video has finally released the trailer of the highly anticipate original series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye.

Created and Directed by National Award winning filmmaker Kabir Khan, The Forgotten Army-Azaadi Ke Liye, will premiere across 200 countries and territories on January 24, 2020

The series stars Sunny Kaushal in lead and marks the acting debut of Sharvari. The show also stars Rohit Choudhary, Karanvir Malhotra, M.K Raina, R. Badree, TJ Bhanu, and Shruti Seth.

Based on true events, The Amazon Original Series traces the story of the brave soldiers from the Indian National Army (INA) who marched towards the capital, with the war cry ‘Challo Dilli’, to win back their country from the British. The trailer packs a punch. Sunny Kaushal’s performance, Kabir Khan’s direction & the lavish scale will leave you tempted.

Created and Directed by the national award winning filmmaker, Kabir Khan, the war epic is based on true events and narrates the journey of the extraordinary young brave men and women who formed a part of the Indian National Army (INA) and fought against the British for India’s Independence.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said “We have had a great run in 2019 and are delighted to open the new year with one of our biggest shows till date. The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, is a story close to our hearts and one that Kabir has wanted to make for over 20 years. It is the ultimate example of the engaging content we want to continue to create in India for Prime Video – compelling stories with world.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!