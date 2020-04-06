Surbhi Jyoti Shares A Glimpse From Her Upcoming Music Video ‘Aaj Bhi’ With Ali Fazal

TV actress Surbhi Jyoti, who gained immense popularity through supernatural drama Naagin 3, has not been very active on TV after the show.

Well, the fans of the actress who are eagerly awaiting to see her on screen yet again, have a reason to be excited as the actress is all set to feature in a music video along with Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal. The romantic music video is titled Aaj Bhi. Vishal Mishra, who is best known for his song ‘Kaise Hua’ from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Kabir Singh’. The lyrics of Aaj Bhi are penned by him along with Kaushal Kishore and Yash Anand. Apparently, the soul-stirring track is based on Vishal’s real life. The makers released the first look of the poster a couple of days back and since then fans have been waiting for the music video.

Recently, Surbhi Jyoti took to her Instagram to share a teaser of the music video and fans are going gaga over her chemistry with Ali Fazal.

Take a look:

Though, the season 3 of Naagin was a super hit and fans loved Surbhi’s portrayal of Bela in the show, Surbhi did not sign any full-fledged TV show post.

Surbhi Jyoti, who started her career with Qubool Hai opposite Karan Singh Grover has also been a part of shows like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Ishqbaaz, and was last seen doing a cameo in Gul Khan’s fantasy drama Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. Apparently, Surbhi was also said to be doing a Hindi movie named Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai opposite Jassi Gill, but there is not buzz of the project since a long time.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!