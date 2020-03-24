Sidnaaz’s Bhula Dunga OUT! Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s Mastikhor Chemistry Ft. Darshan Raval’s Melodious Voice Makes It Want To Watch It On Loop!

Bhula Dunga starring lovebirds Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill is OUT. Yes, you read it right. And it’s better than you expected #SidNaaz fans. It is going to remind you of their Bigg Boss 13 chemistry and trust us when we say that.

#SidNaaz was one of the most trending jodis of Bigg Boss 13 and their fans have been desperately waiting for the song. In the video, Sidharth looks really handsome but Shehnaaz’s cuteness is what stole the show.

The song starts with Sidharth and Shehnaaz bidding adieu to each other. In the video, they show us the different stages of their relationship that will leave you bewitched. Bhula Dunga is a sad melody that will surely take you memory down the lane of their Bigg Boss days.

Watch the song below:

Yesterday, Shehnaaz took to her social media page to announce the release date of the song. She shared a video in which we can see #SidNaaz revealing the release date. Also, there a good news for Bigg Boss 13 fans also. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of all the television shows and films has been stalled. Hence, ColorsTV decided to do a rerun of Bigg Boss 13. Now, that’s some relief! Isn’t it?

Speaking about the song, this is definitely going to be your next on loop song. And we don’t blame you for this but amazing SidNaaz’s chemistry and Darshan Raval’s vocals.

