Pyscho Trailer: Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen & Udhyanidhi Stalin’s Thriller Promises An Edge Of The Seat Ride

Kollywood filmmaker Mysskin who is known for helming thriller films like Yuddham Sei, Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum, Thupparivaalan among others is set all set to send chills down your spine with his directorial, Pyscho.

The films starring versatile actress Nithya Menen, Aditi Rao Hydari and Udhyanidhi Stalin is one of the much anticipated released of the year in the Tamil film industry. This afternoon the makers shared the trailer of psychological thriller on Youtube.

The film’s lead actress Nithya Menen took to her Twitter to share the trailer with her fans and followers with a tweet that read: “Trailer of Mysskin’s ‘Psycho‘ is out! Watch this..”

Talking about the trailer, the 1-minute 37-second video stays true to its name, as it literally gives shivers. The trailer has no dialogues, as it focuses only on visuals that give goosebumps.

The film’s lead actor Udhyanidhi Stalin plays a blind musician. Whereas, Aditi Rao Hydari is seen in the trailer as a woman who has been chained in captivity.

One also gets to see a small glimpse of actress Nithya Menen in the trailer.

Apart from Udhyanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen also has Shaji Chen, Singampuli, Aadukalam Naren and Renuka in key roles.

The psychological thriller is been bankrolled by Arun Mozhi Manickam under Double meaning production banner.

Music for the film is been composed by legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja.

Pyscho is slated to hit big screens on 24th January.

