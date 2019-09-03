Lucky Charm From The Zoya Factor Out: Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice Makes Us Crave For More

The first song from ‘The Zoya Factor‘ titled ‘Lucky Charm’ is the new track that will have you grooving to its tunes. This song is not just special but is also the lucky song of the movie as it starts with a voice-over introduction from none other than the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Lucky Charm sets the general tone of the movie where Zoya is thought to be as the Lucky Charm for the Indian cricket team and eventually is treated like royalty by everyone because of this belief. The song has quirky and upbeat music and the lyrics are catchy, perfectly complimenting the rest of the song.

The trailer of the movie was released a few days ago and has received immense appreciation for its unusual storyline. The movie looks like a light-hearted entertainer for everyone and the relatable aspect is how cricket has a crazy fan-following in India.

The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Raghuvir Yadav, with lyrics penned down by Amit Bhattacharya. The music is composed by none other than the trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

The Zoya Factor’ is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki who is an advertising agent becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team Nikhil Khoda and how it starts raining luck ever since then!

The Zoya Factor is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on 20th September 2019.

