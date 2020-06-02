Justice For George Floyd: Batman & Joker Join The Protests To Fight Racism, WATCH

A lot of people have got down on the streets in the US to demand justice for George Floyd. The 46-year-old was killed by the police on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Since then, a lot of people in different parts of the States are protesting on the roads and fighting against racism.

The protests are carried out peacefully, but at several places, there has been violence. But imagine if you are protesting and someone walks in as Batman and Joker? Imagine if these two raising their voice along with you for George Floyd? Well, that’s what happened in Philly. A man wore Batman suit and walked on the streets during the Black Lives Matter peaceful protest in Philadelphia.

A video on this Batman was shared on Twitter by Jack Posobiec. People who were present at the protest, as well as, those on the internet is going gaga over the same. In the replies, another man posted a video of someone dressed as Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker standing up to demand justice for George Floyd. This Joker is dancing on the street holding a placard that reads, ‘Justice For George’. Check out the videos below:

joker: Hold my beer Bats…. pic.twitter.com/h3O7oi157c — Gray Bush (@SsjVegetaM) May 31, 2020

Well, these are the fictional characters that have helped people to cheer up in this time of tension. But along these people, a lot of Hollywood celebs are also participating in the protests and showing their support.

Celebs like Cole Sprouse, Timothee Chalamet, John Cusack, Ariana Grande and others have been a part of protests demanding justice for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Many actors are spreading awareness on their social media pages.

